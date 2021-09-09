Posted: Sep 09, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services received a $9,000 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. With these funds, they hope to offer programs such as yoga, zumba and Tai Chi. Library Literacy Services Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw had this to say upon receiving the grant:

“Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services has a proven track record for producing thoughtful and well-presented programs on health literacy. This grant will allow us to continue offering highly attended programs that address the high-risk populations and those who want to improve their health.”

This funding is made possible thanks to the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information, call 918-338-4179.