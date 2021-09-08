Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

Assistant Location Manager for the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Andrea Keener, had alerted the Board of Osage County Commissioners that filmmakers would need to extend its contract of a downtown parking lot through September, 15th.

On Tuesday, crews were seen in downtown Pawhuska laying dirt, changing the scenery back to the era of the 1920s and closing the road as it had been several weeks ago. They are expected to be in Pawhuska for the next couple of days and move to Fairfax for a few days after that.

Director Martin Scorsese wanted to come back to Osage County to make sure they got all of the shots they needed before they begin production for the movie.