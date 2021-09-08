Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 10:28 AM

Washington County is navigating through census data and the re-districting process.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says he has spent some time with Election Board Secretary Yvonne House to discuss the matter. Antle said it seemed like they were heading in the right direction, but they soon learned that they House of Representatives is in the process of holding a special session on Monday, Nov. 15.

Secretary House would like for the House to be done before Washington County sends anything off. Comissioner Antle said that puts them in a tight timeframe, but they do have plans in place to handle the situation. With the plans they have in place, Commissioner Antle said he was able to balance out Washington County while maintaining precinct boundaries.

However, one new precinct may have to be built in Washington County District Three. Commissioner Antle said this is happening because the House has taken things in differently than they have in the past. He said they will look at the re-districting again as they receive more from the State.

Commissioner Antle said the hope would be that Governor Kevin Stitt would approve the House's re-districting again on Nov. 19.