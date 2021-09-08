Posted: Sep 08, 2021 9:16 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Two years ago, Bartlesville Cross Country Coach Scott Vermiere started the BXC 9/11 Memorial Workout.

This Saturday marks the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. Coach Vermiere said this special workout is dedicated to those First Responders that sacrificed their lives to save others, and to the innocent men and women we lost that day. He said the workout will involve the cross country team, parents, other BHS sports, some Bartlesville first responders, and you.

With this being the 20th anniversary of that fateful day in America's history, Coach Vermiere extended the workout invitation to the public that would like to participate. He said the workout will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the cross country team, however, at the track on the BHS campus will be open at 3:00 p.m. if you'd like to complete the workout on your own.

The workout consisted of three parts :

Nine Flights of Pain- run nine flights of stadium steps (each roughly 62.5 meters), to represent all the flights of stairs first responders climbed to help save people trapped in the Tower.

11 Sprints of Honor- each sprint being 37.5 meters, representing the 412 first responders who died that day.

2001 Meters of Remembrance- 5 laps around the track plus one meter at the end, which is 2,977 meters, representing the number of lives lost on 9-11.

BCX posted this video for those interested in participating in the workout. Coach Vermiere outlines the steps of the workout.

Bartlesville High School is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.