Posted: Sep 08, 2021 6:00 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 6:02 AM

Tom Davis

While the nation remembers the anniversay of 9/11 on Saturday, Arnold Moore and Neekamp funeral home will salute the first responders in our area on Friday, September 10.

They inivite fire, police, ems and the county sherrif and deputies or a special BBQ lunch on Friday, Spetember 10, from noon to 1:30 pm at 710 South Dewey in Bartlesville.

Arnold Morre and Neekamp asks that you share a token of gratitude for the caring and professional men and women who make up our first responders and the very important tasks that serve Bartlesville andthe surrounding area.