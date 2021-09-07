Posted: Sep 07, 2021 12:02 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Two resolution regarding reimbursement fro the Cherokee Nation for road work have been approved by the Washington County Commissioners.

One of the resolutions was for work on the Copan Wildlife Management Road. Commissioner Mitch Antle said the funds are for the asphalt cap District One installed at County Road 3940 and 3945. He said the road transitions towards the Kansas/Oklahoma State line off of Highway 10.

Commissioner Antle said the funds would be "road mileage dollars" from the Cherokee Nation. He said the monies would be split equally among three Districts of Washington County for two of the Tribe's fiscal years.

The other resolution was for West 3000 Road in District Three. Commissioner Dunlap said they completed a mile from Road 3950 to 3960. He said he appreciates the Cherokee Nation for their help.