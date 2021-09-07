The Holidays are right around the corner and that means that the Bartlesville Kiwanians will be very busy!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville President Karen Wilson talked about this year's Wreathes and More event.

On November 11, the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will be hosting the 8th Annual Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths & More event and a little about this year's Christmas parade.

Karen Wilson said that Holiday Wreaths & More is a great way to showcase your non-profit to the community and fundraise during the holiday season and we do most of the PR work!

The deadline for non-profits to submit their application and $20 entry fee is Friday, September 17. Applications will be accepted after that, however, those sent in after the deadline will not be eligible for their entry to be showcased in the November issue of BMonthly magazine.

On December 4th, Bartlesville Kiwanis Club willbe hosting the Bartlesville Christmas Parade. The theme for both events is "Fairytale Christmas".