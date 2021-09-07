Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

A motorcyclist is in stable condition following a personal injury collision on Monday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Thomas Chrisco wrecked his 1996 Yamaha motorcycle on Monday at 12:34 a.m. east of Bartlesville on 2200 Road. Chrisco was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.

OHP states that Chrisco was not wearing a helmet and that they could smell the odor of alcohol. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Randall Cordero #405 of the Washington County Detachment of Troop L. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bartlesville EMS assisted.