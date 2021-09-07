News
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 9:23 AM
Toughest Monster Truck Tour This Weekend
Tom Davis
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour comes to Tulsa this weekend!
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour stops for *ONE NIGHT ONLY*, Saturday, September 11, 2021, 7:00pm at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver Ave., in Tulsa.
Tickets available now at the BOK Center Box Office, and www.ticketmaster.com.
We spoke with Billie Shea who drives the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos, on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday. Listen to the podcast here.
Line Up and Other Acts
The King of the Monster Trucks, the one who started it all, Bigfoot!
The monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew
The world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos
The dinosaur-themed Jurassic Attack
The awe-inspiring driving of Wrecking Machine
And the unpredictable Twisted Addiction
PLUS, the high-flying, gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross team
*Lineup subject to change without notice.
