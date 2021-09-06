Posted: Sep 06, 2021 5:09 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 5:17 PM

Ty Loftis

An Elk City woman has brought a 1,000 pound pumpkin to the Washington County Free Fair. Amber Harrison, who grew a 500 pound pumpkin and has also produced a 198 pound watermelon last year, goes through what it takes to accomplish this feat.

With the pumpkin being so heavy, Harrison explains how they transported it across the state.

Harrison estimates that her 1,000 pound pumpkin would make about 1,000 pumpkin pies, but doesn’t recommend biting into it because of the various things she has sprayed on the pumpkin to keep it healthy.

The Rogers County Free Fair on Saturday, September 18th is also expected to have some large pumpkins.