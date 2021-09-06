Posted: Sep 06, 2021 3:51 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 3:51 PM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its original intent.

Bartlesville CIty Councilwoman Billie Roane is hosting a free "Constitution Alive" 6-week class Thursday evenings this week on September 9, at 6:30pm at Crossing Second in the meeting room.

Roane suggests you to come by early and eat dinner there before the meeting (meals are not included with the free classes).

The classes are FREE with access to a FREE digital workbook upon registration at : www.patriotacademy.com/coach/register/1984

Roane said, "God has blessed America with a strong Biblical foundation. The revolutionary strategies of our Founding Fathers have led to the most successful nation in the history of the world. But we are now simultaneously defending America from external enemies determined to destroy us, and defending American principles in the culture battle here in our homeland. This is the hour in which we must answer the call to leadership and it begins in our own communities."She added, "In order to defend and protect the Constitution, we need men and women in office who care about its true intent. It is our job as citizens to remove the ones who ignore original intent and replace them with those who understand and respect it."

