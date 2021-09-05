Ascension St. John invites you to join a regional effort to honor healthcare workers and first responders by lighting up your building in blue on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. In addition to lighting up the skies, you and your employees are invited to join one of our prayer services which will be held outside each of our hospitals.

Ascension St. John is hosting prayer services for healthcare workers and first responders outside Ascension St. John in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Bartlesville and Nowata.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville is planning a prayer service on Tuesday, September 14th at 8pm at JP (on the helipad) with hopes that our community can "light up blue."