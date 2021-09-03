Posted: Sep 03, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has nominated its next Commissioner of Public Safety. On Thursday, Stitt announced that Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Tim Tipton will take over next Friday when John Scully retires.

Tipton is the field commander of the OHP Tactical Team and Emergency Response Team and a national expert on force and other training practices. Stitt had this to say on the appointment:

“I have seen Captain Tipton’s experienced and steady leadership and his commitment to keeping Oklahomans safe firsthand over the past few years and know he is the perfect choice to lead the Department of Public Safety.”

The State Senate will now have to confirm Tipton’s appointment when they reconvene for legislative session.