Posted: Sep 02, 2021 11:35 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Lowe Family Young Scholars will get a boost in support thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson and marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to executive director Michael Secora.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help local students work toward their college degrees,” said Williams.

The funds from the contribution will be used for concurrent class support for high school students taking part in The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program. In addition, a portion of the funds will go toward mentor training and support.

“We are very glad to partner with the Arvest Foundation in support of our students,” said Secora. “We are proud and blessed to be a part of a community dedicated to building each other up. As of Spring 2021 we have had 13 Lowe Family Young Scholars graduate from college, 15 students currently in college, and with the support of the Arvest Foundation and other community supporters, we are hoping to have 13 more students going to college within the next four years.”

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program was established in 2006 to assist academically promising students within the Bartlesville Public School system who need financial assistance to earn college degrees. Students successfully completing the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program and who are accepted into one of the university partners (Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma State University, and Rogers State University) receive the LFYS Program Scholarship.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.