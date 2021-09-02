Posted: Sep 02, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

An Oklahoma County judge has issued a ruling that school boards can implement mask requirements. The ruling will go into effect next week and is only temporary. State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister had this to say on the verdict:

“The court’s striking of the mask mandate prohibition on SB 658 now enables schools to fulfill their duty to protect and ensure equal protection for all students, including those with disabilities and most vulnerable in our schools.”

The temporary injunction comes as a lawsuit filed by parents and a state medical association against the State is working its way through the court system. This ruling could very well be reversed at the next hearing where all merits of the motion for a temporary injunction will be reviewed by a different judge.