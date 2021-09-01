Posted: Sep 01, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department finally received its mobile testing unit and they will begin utilizing that next week across the county. They will be in Barnsdall next Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Shidler on Wednesday during that same time. District One Commissioner Randall Jones credits the Health Department for the hard work they are putting in during these difficult times.

Regional Director of the Osage County Health Department, Kelli Rader talks about the importance of getting out in the community.

The Health Department will be visiting Barnsdall, Shidler and Prue throughout the months of September, October, November and December. They will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations, school physicals and wellness checks. For further information, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.