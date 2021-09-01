Posted: Sep 01, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently held a public meeting seeking input from citizens on what amenities a possible outdoor health complex should have. Even if you missed that meeting, you still have an opportunity to provide feedback by filling out a survey on the Osage Nation Facebook Page. Susan Bayro details why it is important to get as much information as possible from the public.

The Osage Nation expects this facility to cost somewhere between 11 and 17 million dollars. These funds are coming from money they received from the American Rescue Plan Act. This facility will be open for all to use.