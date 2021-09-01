Posted: Sep 01, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Wynona Public Schools has been forced to transition into distance learning after the district learned that a staff member and student tested positive for COVID-19. The school says more than 25 percent of those at school were in close contact with the staff member and several others had interactions with the student.

In a Facebook post, Wynona Public Schools says that after consulting with the Osage County Health Department, a decision was made to transition to distance learning through Monday, September 13th.