Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 10:37 AM
OKM Oktoberfest Tickets On Sale Soon
Tom Davis
Tickets for OKM's Oktoberfest will be available online soon.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, OKM's Development Director Mikala Curless reminded all that Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at 2nd and Dewey (from Cooper & Mill around the corner to Crossing Second).
Log on to okmmusic.org (click on the Oktoberfest link) for ticket availability.
Mikala listed attractions for the event:
Live Music/Bands: Gast Blaskapelle (all three are coming back), Gast Dancers and Mach Schnell
Games: Adult games range: $ 5 - $ 20 Kinder: $ Free - $ 5 (ZuFall only) SpaB $ 1 - $ 5 (All games will have prizes awarded to its winners by way of Cash, Gift Certificates, Toys, and more)
Kinder Tent (Children’s Tent): Face painting, duck game, Lebkuchen decorating (coloring heart cookie), Kazoos, bouncy house, bouncy slide,
Spaß Tent (Student Tent): Money machine, Rootbeer pong, large lawn games, phone scavenger hunt, archery, bouncy house, bouncy slide, basketball
Adult: Penny Toss (new), Beer Blind Tasting (new), Hammerschlagen, Beer Stein Competition, Beer Stein Relay, Chicken dance competition
Everyone: ZuFall (old fashion cake walk but with prizes other than cakes)
Raffle: Bright Cellars Wine Club for a Year (6 bottles every month for a year) and Yeti Filled with German Food Goodies
Live Auction: Bedlam Tickets 2 football tickets to the OSU v. OU game, in Stillwater on November 27 at 12:00 p.m. – maybe the last Bedlam game – check out our website for more details.
Food: Price’s Meat Market (brats, knackwurst, German potato salad, sauerkraut, hotdogs); Crossing Second (Pretzels, Beirocks, and Apple Streudel); The Eatery: Sweet treats; and possibly a Coffee Truck!
Beer: Partnering with Cooper and Mill, the Nook, and Scissortail
Sneak Peak: Cooper and Mill will be featuring an Oktoberfest Beer and a Snitch Beer
Wine: Crossing Second will serve German wines
OKM will have hand sanitization stations and will have masks for those who need one and OKM encourages Patrons to stay home if they are sick
Corporate & Patron Tents are still available. Contact OKM Music for details at hello@okmmusic.org or 918-336-9900
OKM Thanks its many sponsors:
Arvest Bank
Bottenfield Construction
Brad Doenges of Doenges Family & Auto
Bravura Dansu
Brian Kennedy of Farmers Insurance
Crossing 2nd
Cooper & Mill Brewery
Honey's Flowers
Mary Lynn Mihm Attorney at Law
Moxie on Second
Roto Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service
Accenture
Conoco Phillips
DSR
Ernst & Young
Keleher Outdoor Advertising
Phillips 66
Truity Credit Union
