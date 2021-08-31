Posted: Aug 31, 2021 6:06 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 6:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve's new Welcome Center is open to the public.

The announcement was made on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be well this Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10:00 a.m.

You can read an in-depth report on the Welcome Center at Woolaroc that Bartlesville Radio wrote in June 2020 here.

Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Barnsdall.

More photos from Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve's Welcome Center that were released on Facebook on Tuesday can be viewed below.