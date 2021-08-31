Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 2:18 PM

The murder trial against Dalton Taylor is proceeding on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse. Taylor was charged first degree murder from the July 2019 shooting death of Daniel Speck.

The trial had been delayed several times but is ongoing this week in front of a Washington County jury. A list of 22 witnesses are expected to be called to the stand. This includes co-defendant’s Steven Morris and Felicity Covington who both plead guilty to lesser charges.

Taylor is accused of using a shotgun to shoot and kill Daniel Speck in alley way off 8th street in Bartlesville. Taylor was released from custody in the spring after a hearing was held to lower his bond and he was able to post it.

In Oklahoma, the minimum punishment for first degree murder is life in prison.