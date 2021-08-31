News
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Posted: Aug 31, 2021
OKWU Students Go Back to School
Ty Loftis
Oklahoma Wesleyan University headed back to school this week. President Jim Dunn is glad to be back on campus and says the first couple of days have went well.
Dunn says that he has seen a dramatic rise in enrollment from the past academic year as well.
Dunn added that in the near future, they will be looking to make renovations to the outdoor athletic venues and begin looking at housing needs as well.
