Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) continues to provide aid to those in need in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday.

WCEM Director Kary Cox said they have done just about everything as they work out of the Terrebonne Parrish. Cox said they are performing animal rescues, setting up generators to critical facilities, repairing generators, and locating and identifying "Points of Distribution" or PODs as feeding and supply stations. He said these are just some of the services they are providing to the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Washington County Emergency Management is also completing damage assesments for some of the communities in the area. Cox said WCEM will be at the Terrebonne Parrish all the way up to the weekend. He said they may get assigned to another parrish if they finish their tasks. They've been asked to stay until Wednesday, Sept. 8, but Cox said those orders haven't been confirmed yet.

Cox said the operations they are performing are nothing new to them as they've done this many times in the past. He said all of the agencies from Oklahoma that are working together with them are also used to being in partnership with one another so the operations have gone smoothly for the most part.

Other counties from Oklahoma working with WCEM include Pittsburg County out of McAlester, Bryan County, and Cole County. Cox said they've worked with these counties in the past so this is a normal operation for the team. He said they're glad to provide the assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ida as well as their sister jurisdictions in Louisiana such as the Terrebonne Parrish.