Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day, and Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 8, next week due to the holiday.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says Monday route customers will need to have their trash placed at the collection point no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for their trash to be collected next week. Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled.

The September meeting of the Bartlesville City Council, which are normally held the first Monday of each month, will be held next week on Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to the holiday. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The public is invited to attend. The meeting can also be live-streamed via the City's webcast, available at cityofbartlesville.org.