Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department is changing its hours for the week of September 13th through September 17th as a way to provide its services to the community outside of normal business hours. Washington CHD's current hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and they are closed from noon to 1:00 p.m. for lunch. During this trial week their hours will be Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with an hour off for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. They will be open on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Throughout the pandemic Washington CHD has evaluated how they can better serve the community and meet the needs of individuals. They recognize that offering COVID-19 vaccines outside traditional hours has provided an opportunity for those who may not be able to make it to the Health Department before five. With this in mind they have decided to try extending their hours for a week and offer additional services till 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Services available and offered through these extended hours are :

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 vaccines

TB testing/reading

STD testing

Family Planning will be extended till 6pm Wednesday Sep. 15th (this service is by appt. only)

Birth Control refills

Immunizations

WIC (this is by appointment only)

The team is eager to assist individuals in need of these services. The Washington County Health Department is here to serve as a resource for the community and they hope all will take advantage of these extended hours being offered.

If you have any questions, please call 918.335.3005, message them on Facebook at Washington CHD or email Kayla.Guerra@health.ok.gov.