Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

The biggest fundraiser of the year for our local Girl Scouts is set for Friday, September 10.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pam Crawford announced that the annual Pearls on Prairie on Friday, September 10, 2021 - 6:00 P.M. at Timber Oaks Wedding and Event Venue at 1639 US Highway 60, Bartlesville. You must be 21 or older to enter.

Pam Crawford gave us a little history on the event:

Named for the Girl Scouts’ founder, Juliette Gorden Low, who sold her dearly loved pearl necklace to fund Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is fortunate to have a visionary group in Bartlesville who are focused on making a difference for the next generation of women leaders. With the support of community leaders and advocates each year, girls in the Bartlesville community have the opportunity to uncover their leadership potential and receive academic scholarships to pursue higher education.

Pearls on the Prairie will feature live music featuring Ann-Janette and The Evolution.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. $20 each or 6 for $100! Packages include: Kendra Scott jewelry, Moxie on Second, Cain's Ballroom gift card, Eric Church concert tickets, Tulsa Symphony Signature Series, BVille Axe Shack, OSU Football tickets, Roots and Blooms flower subscription, Lo Homes ginger jars, Pampered Chef, Tulsa State Fair mega pass with Disney on Ice tickets, and more!

Log on to https://www.gseok.org/en/give/special-events/pearls-on-the-prairie.html for tickets and more information.