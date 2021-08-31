Posted: Aug 31, 2021 6:51 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 7:07 AM

Tom Davis

Chester “Chet” Brooks was in his second term as chief of the Delaware tribe when he died Sunday, August 22. He was 78.

He had spent 35 years helping to lead the tribe in Bartlesville, in the same town he was born. He served on the Delaware Tribe’s council and trust boards before he was elected chief in November 2014.

A funeral service for Chief Brooks is set for Saturday, September 11, 5pm, at the Delaware Tribal Center. Cremation services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.