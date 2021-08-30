Posted: Aug 30, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Work is being done on both the Osage County Clerk's Office and the Assessor's Office at the Courthouse in Pawhuska. As work progresses, the Commissioners pay the construction company to complete the task. At Monday's Board meeting, the three commissioners received an update as to how the project was going from County Clerk Robin Slack.

Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. talks about some flooring issues that they noticed as work began and what they are doing to fix that.

This repair to the floor will cost just over $3,000.