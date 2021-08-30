Posted: Aug 30, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested and handed felony charges for his role in an alleged domestic incident. Brandon Loveless appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of domestic abuse by strangulation.

Court documents allege that Loveless and a female victim got into a domestic dispute. The two are in a dating relationship and share a residence on the 300 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Bartlesville. It is alleged that during the course of the altercation that Loveless struck the woman in the face and began strangling her.

Loveless has previous felony convictions in Washington County for concealing stolen property and eluding police officers. His bond was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with alleged victim.