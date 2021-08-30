Posted: Aug 30, 2021 6:55 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Emergency Management team members have set up operations in Lafayette LA to help manage and coordinate additional resources being deployed from Oklahoma in response to Hurricane Ida.

This team along with other resources will move in to assist the affected areas as the storm is moving through.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said people along the coast have learned they can count on Oklahomans.