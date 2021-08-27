Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

With the Labor Day Holiday coming up next week, law enforcement agencies across the state are reminding Oklahomans to stay safe. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is one of many departments taking part in this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Campaign. This will run through Monday, September 6th.

This is a yearly operation conducted in an attempt to get impaired drivers off the road. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office stresses that this will be done in a fair and justifiable manner. Stats obtained from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 due to impaired driving.