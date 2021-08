Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:38 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 12:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for recent criminal damage to the cemetery.

If you know who is responsible, you can call the CPD at 620.879.2141. The police department ensures that your identity will remain anonymous.