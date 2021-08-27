Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:22 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The ASAP General Store on Nowata Road in Bartlesville was burglarized on Friday morning.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a witness reported that the front door to the convenience store had been smashed. Hastings said the incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. He said someone threw a rock through the front window of the filling station.

Capt. Hastings said they will have officers patrol convenience stores in the area to see if they can figure out who committed this burglary.

Video surveillance from the store shows a man wearing a grey hoodie with a black zip-up jacket enter the store. Capt. Hastings said the man was then seen heading east towards the nearby O'Reilly Auto Parts. He said the suspect stole approximately $1,000 to $2,000 worth of cigarette cartons.

Capt. Hastings said ASAP is conducting a more in-depth inventory to see if the suspect stole any other items. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the BPD's Detective Division at 918.338.4015.

We will have still images from the video surveillance as soon as the BPD makes the footage available.