Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 10:58 AM

Garrett Giles

A new candidate is announcing her run for the Ward 2 seat on the Bartlesville City Council.

Chelsie Wagoner officially confirmed with KWON on Friday that she would be running for the position, which is up for election in 2022. The seat is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020.

Wagoner took the time with Bartlesville Radio this week to announce her candidacy and explain to constituents about who she is and why she is running.

Below is our Q&A conversation with Wagoner this week :

1. What do you do for a living?

I’m a full time mother and wife. I’m very fortunate that I can contribute my time to our kids’ schooling, their sports and volunteer time.

2. How would you describe yourself and your family to others?

We’re a family of 4, a 6 year old son and 3 year old daughter. Outgoing, that’s a great term to describe my family and I. We’re active, adventure loving people! I don’t meet a stranger— it’s a trait I’ve learned to appreciate more. It’s also a trait I’ve learned is easily distributed when surrounded by the community I am in.

3. When did you know that you needed to run for the Ward 2 position on the Bartlesville City Council?

The ability to serve has always been in my heart. However, attending most Council meetings over the last year, my concerns of overreaching outside of local leader duties never subsided as a constituent. Deciding to run for the Ward 2 position was something I decided months ago. It is the very least I can do for my family and our neighbors.

4. Why run for City Council?

I can answer this question with an array of answers but I’ll narrow it down some. I am running for City Council for my family and for your family. In a time of such uncertainty, we need stability. We need encouragement of unification, not division. I am running to be the voice that won’t cower but also inform and work for my potential constituents in the manner they deserve. I have lived in Bartlesville for over 25 years and while some may say I’m biased, I still proudly say this is the best community to live in.

5. How would you represent Ward 2 if elected to the position?

If given the honor to serve Ward 2, my representation would consist of focusing on the concerns of constituents, dedicating my time to learn the depths of city matters and becoming familiar with my fellow council members in order to work in alignment to ensure the best outcome for Bartlesville.

6. Seeing your opponent’s comments on Facebook about unvaccinated people and COVID-19, what would you say to constituents in the area that may be hurt by these comments?

The comments made by Mr. Stuart left many constituents with pure uncertainty, myself included. I hope those hurt by his comments know a few things:

1. Your medical status does not and will never define your worth to me.

2. Being the daughter and granddaughter of US veterans, I was taught and shown that everyone deserves to be fought for, not just those who think the way I do. I cannot take away those comments or the emotions felt by them, but I can promise to make up for the ugliness behind it.

7. What is your political stance on key issues (i.e. 2nd amendment, abortion, etc.)

I believe in the constitution and I believe in the right to exercise those constitutional rights.

8. How will you be accessible to constituents?

Accessibility to constituents will always be a key focus. Suppling my direct contact and ensuring my eagerness to hear from constituents will be repeated consistently.

9. Is there anything else you want to add?

I’m ears wide open. We have a little over a year until the election takes place and I want people to know I’m available. You’ll see more campaign material as time nears closer but until that platform is built, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I believe a conversation is the beginning of a solution and without input we can never solve an issue or find the root of it. I’m humbled by the support and well wishes I’ve received on this journey so far and I’m honored to get the chance to show Ward 2 why they should vote for me next year.