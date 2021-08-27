Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman received an accolade this week for her defense of the individual’s right to bear arms.

Stearman was presented the 2021 House Representative Minuteman of the Year Award on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Dink’s Real Pit BBQ. Oklahoma Second Amendment Association President Don Spencer gave Stearman the award and thanked her for her continued effort to introduce, and advance Liberty legislation to return, protect and defend our constitutional rights.

The award Stearman received reads as follows:

“In Highest recognition and appreciation to the legislator who was the most aggressive defender of the return of the God given right to self-preservation by authoring and advancing legislation that reflects support for the U.S.Constitution and for Oklahomans' Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

‘A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed’ – Second Amendment of the United States Constitution

Oklahoma Second Amendment Association

Defending the Constitution

Preserving Our Heritage

Signed: Don Spenser President of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.”