News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 8:05 AM
Lowe Family Young Scholars 9/11 Event
Tom Davis
Saturday, September 11, 2021 is the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Jane Sears and Michael Secora, Executive Director of Lowe Family Young Scholars Program issued the inviation for all the bring a lawn chair attend the 9/11 Twentieth Year Memorial.
The special event will be held downtown at Unity Square from 9am-10am for this commemoration event to remember all of the lives lost during this tragedy.
May we never forget the impact of this day and the unity it instilled in the lives of all United States citizens.
The morning will include flag planting, opening comments, 21 Gun Salute and a flag retirement.
Please contact the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program with questions about this memorial at Michael.youngscholars@gmail.com or 918-766-6675.
« Back to News