Posted: Aug 26, 2021 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Splash Pad is still closed, as water crews continue to work to get it fixed. The Pawhuska Public Library will also be closed on Friday for a training session. Director Yvonne Rose says the new catalog system they have in place is going well.

The Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.