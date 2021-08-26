Posted: Aug 26, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation is opening membership to infants under the age of one so that they can qualify for Osage Nation American Rescue Plan Cash Assistance. This is providing $2,000 in funding to those enrolled in the Osage Nation who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

A paper application with other documents must be filled out and submitted to the Temporary Membership for Infants Task Force and they will determine the child’s eligibility. Osage Nation Membership Director Lauren Malone explains the benefits that go along with applying.

“The Temporary Membership process will allow those under 365 days old to qualify for benefits and programs that Osage Nation offers before they are issued a CDIB or Membership card.”

It is important to note that this doesn’t replace the Osage Nation Membership/CDIB application process. More information can be found on the Osage Nation website or by stopping by the Osage Nation Welcome Center in Pawhuska.