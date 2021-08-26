Posted: Aug 26, 2021 12:34 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern has released a statement after learning about the death of four U.S. Marines in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In his statement, Rep. Hern said :

“President Biden now has the blood of American patriots on his hands. This tragedy can only be a direct result of his lack of leadership. He has failed the American people as Commander-in-Chief and does not deserve the respect of that title any longer. Vice President Harris should not be left off the hook for this disaster either. She laughed when a reporter asked her about the crisis in Afghanistan the other day – does she think it’s funny now? American soldiers have fought and died in Afghanistan for the last twenty years, and she treats questions about it like a joke. There is no leadership in the White House right now. Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.”

Rep. Hern concluded by saying his heart goes out to the families of the four Americans, who gave their lives to help rescue Americans from Taliban terrorists. He said he prays for peace and comfort in this time of intense pain and confusion.

Sentor James Lankford also commented on the tragedy in Kabul. The statement below was released by Lankford on Facebook :

"Cindy and I are praying for our US service members and the innocent victims of this morning's terrorist attacks in Kabul. Our irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan has tragically left the door open for chaos for those remaining and has left Americans vulnerable. We must establish control, protect Americans and our allies, and be prepared to stay as long as needed."

Governor Kevin Stitt also turned to social media to give his condolences. Below is Stitt's comments on the matter :

"My prayers are with the victims of the attacks today in Kabul and everyone who is still in harm's way. We must stand firm in the face of terror and use whatever means necessary to protect our troops, American citizens and our allies."

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement regarding the deadly terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded U.S. service members, along with numerous civilians:

“I call on President Biden to hold accountable those who are responsible for — as well as those who enabled — today’s murderous attack in Kabul. President Biden alone made a strategic decision, and that decision led to the tragic events today. We must do everything we can to protect against the loss of even more innocent lives.

“Right now, thousands of Americans and even more eligible Afghan partners are still trying to leave Afghanistan. They, along with our brave troops, cannot trust the new Taliban government with our security, especially against terrorist groups, some of which the Taliban have liberated and some of which they have enabled. Unfortunately, given the ongoing failure in U.S. civilian leadership, we are likely to see more terrorist attacks in the future — so it’s more urgent than ever that President Biden exhaust all resources and utilize all avenues to quickly and safely evacuate those who are still on the ground until the job is done, even if it goes beyond August 31.

“There are no good words for what happened in Kabul today, but it is heartbreaking and tragic. Kay and I are praying for those killed and wounded today, especially for the families of the American service members who died heroes, trying to save innocent lives during the terribly difficult mission they’ve been assigned.”