Posted: Aug 25, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is looking for new or gently used scrubs for its residents.

These scrubs will be given to residents that come into the shelter with only the clothes on their back or with everything they own in garbage bags. Before the guests move in, everything must be washed and sanitized. Scrubs give the residents something comfortable and clean to wear until that process is complete.

If you have scrubs to donate, please drop off at 1411 W. Hensley, or call 918.336.9029 for pick up.