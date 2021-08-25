Posted: Aug 25, 2021 5:28 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 5:28 AM

Tom Davis

A Pawhuska man is dead following a fatality collision late Tuesday night.

The collision took place at about 11:30pm on Tuesday on OK11 near North CR2554.

OHP says Sean Lance Valencia, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP reports a 2015 Volvo Semi Model T670 occupied by Joshua Allen Keys,31, of Houston, Tx. was legally parked on the shoulder, facing south bound on OK-11. Lance Valecia's vehicle was north bound on Ok-11 when it crossed the center line, departed roadway to the left and struck vehicle 2 head on.

The semi driver was not injured.