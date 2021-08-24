Posted: Aug 24, 2021 5:51 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 5:54 PM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford was in Bartlesville Tuesday meeting with constituents and getting their feedback on a variety of issues.

One of the issue was the situation in Afghanistan and how President Biden's plan differed from President Trump's. According to Lankford, President Biden did everything in President Trump's plan in reverse. Senator Lankford also talked about the millions of dollars of military weapons left behind for the Taliban.

Other topics in our interview touched on COVDI-19, the southern border, energy policy, right to life issues and the origins of COVID-19.

Enjoy the interview here: