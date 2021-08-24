Posted: Aug 24, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

During citizens input at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Nona Roach let the public know that Avant's free clinic is going to start up on the Tuesday after Labor Day. Roach says this is in agreement with the OSU Extension Office and further explains how beneficial this will be for area residents.

The free clinic will be available to patients on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. Roach added that they have also received a grant for a food pantry, which they are working to get up and running.