Posted: Aug 24, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation is now playing a game of "tag" with other Jeep owners in the Bartlesville area.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff said "Jeep Ducking" is a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic. Beckloff said the idea is to leave a rubber duck on a Jeep with an encouraging note on it. He said the recipient then post on social media that they got the duck before passing it on. It is just a fun way for the Jeep community to have fun, say "hello," and brighten up someone's day.

Beckloff said Jeepers Anonymous made this a big thing in 2020. He said an area fire department also put on a "ducking event," which was kind of like a poker run, but with rubber ducks.

Project Tribute Foundation started Jeep Ducking on Tuesday afternoon. Beckloff said they have invested in approximately 200 rubber ducks to leave on any Jeep they find in the community. He said the icon of the Foundation is a Jeep, so it only makes sense to get involved in the trend.

Beckloff said this has been popular for a couple of years now. He said he still has at least a dozen rubber ducks that club members have passed on to him in the last year.

We need to do better as neighbors and do little things to take care of each other, which is why Beckloff and Project Tribute Foundation is putting this on.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Project Tribute Foundation will be at the Back the Blue Rally that will be held at the Bartlesville Police Department, 615 S. Johnstone Avenue. Beckloff said they will be there with ducks, wristbands, shirts and much more. He said they will share with others who they are and what they do for first responders in our area.

Project Tribute Foundation is non-profit that works to enhance the lifesaving capabilities of first responders in our listening area. Project Tribute was establish in March 2021. To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Beckloff encourages you to tell a first responder "thank you" if you have the chance and the opportunity to do so. He said they are on the frontline of the pandemic and are responding to plenty of COVID-19 calls currently, so they could use all the kindness we can give to them.