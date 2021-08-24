Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:45 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been looking at the best way to allocate health insurance premiums across the three districts and the sheriff’s office. County Clerk Robin Slack told Board members this is something she has been working to do, but trying to go about a legal way to do it has been challenging.

All three commissioners agreed that they want to go about choosing the right option without getting in legal trouble so they decided to take more time to research the topic.