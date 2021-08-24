Posted: Aug 24, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Agape Mission held its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday afternoon and the organization saw a big turnout for the event. Executive Director of Agape Mission, Sherri Smith said she was unsure of what to expect, but was happy with the turnout.

Smith went on to talk about what Tuesday’s benefit helps support.

Smith wanted to thank all of the vendors and individuals who bought tickets to Tuesday afternoon’s event. Smith estimates that they are in line to raise around $30,000.