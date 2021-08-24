Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-ins on Thursday, August 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Madison Middle School, 5900 Baylor Drive. (The former site of the Mid-High and Sooner High School.) No appointments are needed. This inoculation clinic is for the general public.

This event will not appear in the state vaccination portal. Both Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be available. The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval on August 23 for ages 16 and up, and is still emergency authorized for ages 12 and up, while Moderna is emergency authorized for ages 18 and up.

Note that children of ages 12 through 17 must have a parent or legal guardian present or a consent form filled out in advance. Questions? Call the Washington County Health Dept. at 918.335.3005.