Posted: Aug 23, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Each District across Osage County gets a certain amount of money to work on roads and bridges. The figure each District gets is based on how many road miles each District has. At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt wanted to know if there was a better way to go about splitting up those funds, as he only receives 17 percent of that money.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones explained why he was against the change in funding.

Talburt made a motion to increase his funding to 25 percent. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney, would come out about even after that transaction, was the deciding vote after Jones voted no, as District One would stand to lose $8,000.