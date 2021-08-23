Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville is now in control of operations at Bartlesville Municipal Airport. ConocoPhillips announced in March that it would no longer be operating the airport after several years of running the facility at no cost to the city.

Michael Richardson had served as the airport director for ConocoPhillips and as of August 15 he has been brought on as a City of Bartlesville employee. Richardson appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday with city manager Mike Bailey.

Richardson said the airport will conduct about 38 operations daily with corporate flights and other local businesses that utilize the airport.

Bailey said the entire airport crew overseen by Richardson transferred their employment to the city as well. Bailey said so far the transfer has gone well.