Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:42 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 3:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider a Correctional Communications Services Agreement between City Tele-Coin Company, Inc. and the Sheriff's Office when they meet again.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a cooperative agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Services Division ending June 30, 2022.

Also in the meeting, the Commissioners will hear a presentation from Washington County IT. The item regards HP managed Print Services and a Support Order Form, a Business Lease Agreement, and a State and Local Government Addendum to a Business Lease Agreement.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, in Bartlesville.